Powell speech: Very focused on not making mistake of keeping rates too high too long

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"We are very focused on not making the mistake of keeping rates too high too long."

"Both mandates are more in balance now."

"We will be looking hard at what's happening with demand."

"We haven't worked out if we will follow a threshold-based path for cutting rates."

"We have seen real progress on core inflation."

"We've seen reasonable progress in non-housing services inflation."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."