Powell speech: Unexpected weakness in labor market could warrant a response

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"Risks to goals coming into better balance."

"Our policy rate is likely at its peak."

Likely to cut rates at some point this year but outlook is uncertain and we remain attentive to risks."

"Prepared to keep rates high longer if needed."

"We will carefully assess incoming data to decide policy."

"Committed to both sides of dual mandate."

"We need greater confidence of inflation moving sustainably down before we cut rates."

"We will make decisions meeting by meeting."

"Unexpected weakness in labor market could warrant a response too."

"Our projections are not a plan, we will adjust based on conditions."

