Fed Chair Jerome Powell is testifying before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the US Senate alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Key takeaways:
"Higher prices are generally related to supply-demand issues."
"Also the case that price increases have spread more broadly."
"Risk of higher inflation has increased."
"It's a good time to retire 'transitory' for inflation."
Market Reaction
The US dollar, short-end and real US yields all popped higher in response to Powell's hawkish comment that it is time to retire the word "transitory" to describe inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to 1.1250 on Fed's Powell words on inflation
EUR/USD retreated sharply after nearing 1.1400, as US Federal Reserve chief Powell noted that the risk of higher inflation has increased, blaming it on supply chain issues. He also said that it's appropriate to talk about speeding up tapering in the upcoming meeting. Dollar runs across the FX board.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?