Powell speech: Our decisions are without political considerations

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) shock decision to lower the federal funds by 50 basis points to 1%-1.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is discussing this decision in a press conference.
Key quotes
"Our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy."
"We expect it to help avoid a tightening of financial conditions."
"Important that people understand our decisions are without political considerations."
"We are hearing the effects are at an early stage but concerns are being voiced."
"Effects not showing up yet in data."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
