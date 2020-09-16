Powell speech: More fiscal support is likely to be needed

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Fiscal policy response had a really positive effect but more is likely to be needed."

"11 million unemployed Americans may need more support as they find their way to new jobs."

"Many state and local governments dealing with revenue drops."

"Forward guidance adopted today is powerful, expected to be durable."

