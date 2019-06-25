Powell speech: Message today intended to be consistent with press conference

After delivering his prepared speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, said that his message today was intended to be consistent with the last week's FOMC press conference and added that he and his colleagues were focused on getting rates at the right level.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is extending its rebound and was last seen adding 0.3% on the day at 96.30. Below are some additional comments from Powell, as reported by Reuters.

"Quiet a lot has changed since the FOMC meeting on May 1st."

"Risks to favourable the U.S. economic outlook has increased."

" U.S. consumer is solid, with wages moving up and jobs plentiful."

"Sees global trend of slowing manufacturing."

"Policymakers have to use judgment; financial markets can be prescient or subject to excessive sentiment."

"Neutral interest rate has fallen significantly since 2008 global financial crisis."

"It is unlikely we will see interest rates around 5% given global environment."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.