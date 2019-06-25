Powell speech: Message today intended to be consistent with press conference

After delivering his prepared speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, said that his message today was intended to be consistent with the last week's FOMC press conference and added that he and his colleagues were focused on getting rates at the right level.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is extending its rebound and was last seen adding 0.3% on the day at 96.30. Below are some additional comments from Powell, as reported by Reuters.
"Quiet a lot has changed since the FOMC meeting on May 1st."
"Risks to favourable the U.S. economic outlook has increased."
" U.S. consumer is solid, with wages moving up and jobs plentiful."
"Sees global trend of slowing manufacturing."
"Policymakers have to use judgment; financial markets can be prescient or subject to excessive sentiment."
"Neutral interest rate has fallen significantly since 2008 global financial crisis."
"It is unlikely we will see interest rates around 5% given global environment."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.