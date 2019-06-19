Powell speech: Many FOMC participants see stronger case for rate cuts

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Fed made some significant changes to policy statement."

"Crosscurrents in the global economy have emerged."

"Many FOMC participants see stronger case for rate cuts."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.