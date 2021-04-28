Powell speech: It is not time to start talking about taper

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Transitory rise in inflation this year would not meet standard for raising rates."

"Economy is a long way from employment and inflation goals."

"It will likely take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved."

"Fed will do everything we can to support recovery for as long as it takes."

"It is not time to start talking about taper."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.