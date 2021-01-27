Powell speech: Good evidence to support expectations for stronger economy in H2

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"If emergency conditions arise, emergency lending tools will remain available."

"Risks of health crisis are in the near term."

"Good evidence to support expectations for a stronger economy in the second half of the year."

"Strong economy in the second half is the base case but there are still downside risks."

"Changes to the statement on outlook reflected a more positive outlook."

