Powell speech: Financial stability vulnerabilities are moderate

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Very much appropriate that monetary policy remains accommodative."

"We do look at asset prices, leverage in banking and non-banking system and funding risk."

"Financial stability vulnerabilities are moderate."

"Driving asset prices in recent months have been expectations about vaccines, fiscal policy."

"Connection between low interest rates and asset values are not as tight as people think."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.