Powell speech: Fed still has policy room for more action

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is making a rare TV appearance on Thursday as he speaks in an interview on NBC's Today show.

Key takeaways

"I don't see risks around Fed's recent actions."

"We're not going to run out of ammunition when it comes to upcoming lending."

"Fed still has policy room for more action."

"Totally focused on mission supporting the American people."

"US people situation is not unique, stepping back from activity is meant to ensure public health."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.