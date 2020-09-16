Powell speech: Economy has recovered faster than expected over last 60 days

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We're learning to live with COVID and engage in economic activity."

"There are areas of the economy that are going to really struggle until we have a vaccine that is in wide usage."

"For some time, there will be certain activities that will be hard to resume."

"The economy has recovered faster than expected over the last 60 days."

"Wearing a mask and keeping distance in the workforce will help the recovery."

