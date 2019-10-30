Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% - 1.75% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"The Fed is mindful that continued below-target inflation could lead to a slide in expectations."

"Weakness in global growth and trade pose ongoing risks."

"The Fed's policy adjustments made today will continue to provide significant support to the economy."

"The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.