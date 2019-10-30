Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% - 1.75% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
"The Fed is mindful that continued below-target inflation could lead to a slide in expectations."
"Weakness in global growth and trade pose ongoing risks."
"The Fed's policy adjustments made today will continue to provide significant support to the economy."
"The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around after the Fed's hawkish cut
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, chopping around after the Federal Reserve cut rates but indicates that no further moves are coming.
GBP/USD falls after in response to the Fed's move
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29 after the Fed cut rates but hinted a pause. Markets are also digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12.
USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction
Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Gold erases Tuesday's losses, trades above $1,490 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the day below $1,490 on Tuesday but staged a technical rebound while investors are getting ready for the key macroeconomic events in the United States.
Federal Reserve October 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done
The US economy has changed little since the September 18th FOMC voted to cut the fed funds rate a second time. Third quarter growth estimates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow were running at 1.9% the week of the September meeting.