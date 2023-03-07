Powell speech: Core inflation has not come down as fast as we hoped

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Semi-annual Monetary Policy Report before the US Senate Banking Committee.
Key quotes
"There is mismatch between supply and demand; we still see that in the goods sector, you also see it in the labor market."
"We will keep capital requirements strong."
"We have the tools to get inflation down over time."
"We will achieve 2% inflation goal."
"Core inflation has not come down as fast as we hoped, has a long way to go."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains at around 105.00 following these comments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 on hawkish Powell remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined sharply toward 1.0600. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's prepared remarks showed that the chairman will tell Congress they are ready to increase the pace of rate hikes, triggering a USD rally.
GBP/USD falls sharply to the 1.1900 area on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD extended its daily slide toward 1.1900 on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar strength. The hawkish tone seen in FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's prepared remarks weighs heavily on market sentiment and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold extends slide toward $1,820 as US yields rebound
Gold price continues to push lower and trades deep in negative territory near $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4% on the back of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish statement, ramping up the bearish pressure on XAU/USD.
Cardano: ADA to shed 10% as more crypto turmoil unfolds
Cardano (ADA) price is under pressure as the crypto community sees one of the biggest and leading payment services in the sector back out.
Meta Platforms Stock News and Forecast: META advances after rumors of major layoffs
Meta Platforms (META), owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, is alledgedly gearing up for another round of layoffs after just completing its first round in November.