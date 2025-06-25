Yesterday's eagerly awaited semi-annual hearing of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before the US House of Representatives revealed little that was new. Essentially, he reiterated what we already know: that policymakers are under no pressure to adjust monetary policy quickly and can instead wait to see what impact US trade policy has. However, he did acknowledge that the impact of tariffs on inflation has been less severe than anticipated in April, which could result in interest rate cuts being implemented sooner than expected a few weeks ago, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Additional interest rate cuts have been priced in
"The hearing comes at a time when decision-makers appear to be positioning themselves. My colleague Antje touched on this already yesterday. On Monday, Michelle Bowman of the Board of Governors advocated interest rate cuts in July if inflationary pressure remains subdued, which led to a significant depreciation of the US dollar. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had previously made similar comments, stating that he believed the federal funds rate was 1.25–1.5 percentage points above the neutral level. Both are candidates to succeed Jerome Powell next year."
"Other decision-makers have fought back in recent hours. For example, the president of the Kansas City Fed does not seem to be in any hurry to cut interest rates. Like Powell, he would prefer to wait and see the effects of US tariffs. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr also expressed a similar view, emphasising that the real economy is currently in a solid position."
"Heated discussions about an interest rate cut could take place as early as July if upcoming inflation figures do not indicate a greater impact from US tariffs. In such a scenario, expectations of interest rate cuts are likely to gather pace again. Since last week, additional interest rate cuts of around 12 basis points have been priced in by the end of the year. If the consensus within the FOMC continues to crumble in the coming weeks, this figure is likely to rise. This is not a good sign for the US dollar."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1600 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3600 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price retains intraday positive bias; bulls seem non-committed amid mixed cues
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday gains on Wednesday though it manages to hold comfortably above the $3,300 mark, over a two-week low touched the previous day. The optimism over the Israel-Iran ceasefire remains supportive of the positive risk tone and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.