- Pound Sterling is declining toward a seven-month low as Israel-Palestine tensions dampen the market mood.
- Labor demand in the UK has started facing the repercussions of poor business activity.
- A steady interest rate decision is anticipated from the BoE to avoid a recession.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovered against the US Dollar after upbeat US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Earlier, the GBP/USD pair was facing intense selling pressure amid dismal market sentiment due to escalating tensions in the Middle East combines with a poor economic outlook for the United Kingdom. The near-term appeal for the Pound Sterling is downbeat as labor market conditions and business activity in the UK region are deteriorating due to a decline in new business orders.
A string of weak economic indicators from the UK economy have dented expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE). The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to avoid further economic casualties. The BoE is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged as a further increase in borrowing costs could push the economy into a recession.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling recovers as US yields edge down
- Pound Sterling recovers strongly as the robust growth rate in the US economy in the July-September quarter has improved market sentiment.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis has reported that the economy grew at a stronger pace of 4.9%, on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2023 against expectations of 4.2%. In the second quarter, the US economy registered a growth rate of 2.1%.
- The broader market mood remains risk-off as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Wednesday that his troops are preparing for a ground incursion to eliminate Hamas in Gaza with the goal of ‘saving the nation’.
- Benjamin Netanyahu further added that he won’t share the details of when the incursion will begin but that the army will destroy the Palestinian military group.
- Escalated risks of widening the Israel-Palestine conflict have dampened the appeal of risk-perceived assets.
- In addition to the dismal market mood, the deteriorating outlook of the UK economy has resulted in an intense sell-off in the Pound Sterling.
- A survey from S&P Global in October showed that UK business activity remains in the contraction phase as firms are operating at lower capacity due to poor demand in the domestic and overseas market.
- UK firms are heavily relying on inventory backlog to cater current needs of customers due to pessimism over the demand outlook.
- “The UK economy continued to flirt with a recession in October, as the increased cost of living, higher interest rates, and falling exports were widely blamed on a third month of falling output, according to Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- The repercussions of weak business activity are impacting visibly on the labor market as UK employers shed jobs for the third time in a row. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 82K employees lost jobs in August. Also, the Claimant Count Change rose sharply by 20.4K in September.
- Going forward, investors will focus on the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE), which will be announced on November 2.
- Due to weak consumer spending, poor business activity, and deteriorating labor market conditions, BoE policymakers are expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the second time.
- Investors remain worried about the inflation outlook with three months left for the UK Prime Minister to fulfill his promise of halving inflation to 5.4% by the year-end.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar has faced selling pressure after the release of the upbeat GDP data.
- The broader demand for the US Dollar remains upbeat as the US economy is resilient despite higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed), unlike other economies that are struggling for a firm footing in a high-interest rate environment.
- The S&P Global survey showed that US business activity in the private sector reported an uptick in October. The business sentiment improved on expectations that the Fed is done with hiking interest rates.
- In the meantime, investors await the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data, which will be published on Friday. This could impact the decision-making by the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers for the monetary policy meeting on November 1.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims sustainability above 1.2100
Pound Sterling rebounds after defending the seven-month low at around 1.2040 on downbeat market sentiment. The GBP/USD pair is still exposed to psychological support at the key round number 1.2000 as the overall trend is bearish. The near-term trend for Cable is bearish as the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping south. Momentum oscillators have slipped into the bearish range again, which indicates that a fresh downside cycle has started.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.