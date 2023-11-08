- Pound Sterling continues to fall amid caution over the UK’s performance in the third quarter.
- Economists see a contraction in the Q3 UK GDP by 0.1%.
- UK firms were hesitant to recruit permanent placements in October due to economic uncertainty.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is declining gradually as investors have turned cautious ahead of the UK Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on the interest rate outlook. Economists have forecasted a nominal contraction in the UK’s growth rate as firms underutilized their entire capacity due to weak spending from households.
Business investment remained lower as higher borrowing costs forced firms to postpone capacity expansion plans. The UK labor demand and investments are expected to deteriorate for a longer period as the Bank of England (BoE) sees performance from the economy flat-lining. The risks of a recession have escalated as Middle East tensions could ramp up energy prices by disrupting supply chains.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of Q3 GDP data
- Pound Sterling consolidates below the crucial resistance of 1.2300 as investors await the UK Q3 GDP data, which will showcase economic damage due to a historically tight rate-hiking campaign by the Bank of England.
- Economists expect the UK economy to have contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter against 0.2% growth in the April-June quarter.
- The downbeat expectations for the UK’s performance in Q3 are the outcome of the deepening cost of living crisis, which has led to a sharp decline in retail demand.
- Households’ spending contracted in two out of three months of the previous quarter as higher consumer inflation and a recovery in energy prices squeezed the real incomes of individuals.
- Recent data from Barclays and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed that consumer spending slowed to 2.6% and 2.5% in October respectively. This compared to 4.2% in September, for the Barclays data, and was below both the 3-month and 12-month averages of 3.1% and 4.2% respectively for the BRC data.
- The decline in spending reflects how households are struggling to survive amid high headline inflation, which stood at 6.7% in September.
- Many consumers are curtailing non-essential purchases to save for Christmas and anticipated winter fuel bills, said Esme Harwood, a director at Barclays.
- Business activities fell sharply in Q3 due to weak retail demand that forced firms to slow down labor demand and make cuts on purchasing and inventory.
- S&P Global reported that the Services PMI remained below the 50.0 threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction for the third month in a row. The Manufacturing PMI has been contracting for almost a year.
- Construction spending has also come down significantly as home-buyers have postponed their plans to purchase to avoid higher installment obligations due to escalated borrowing costs.
- Commentary from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill delivered on Monday indicated that risks of an excessive slowdown in the economy have escalated as the central bank is committed to bringing down inflation to 2% over a two-year timeframe.
- Huw Pill warned that the consequences of a restrictive policy stance would be borne by households with lower income.
- The BoE, in its latest forecasts, conveyed that the economy will be stagnant in the next two years, which could impact labor demand ahead.
- The latest UK job survey by KPMG and REC indicated that employers were reluctant to provide permanent placements and relied upon temporary workforce amid uncertainty over the economic outlook.
- Meanwhile, the war between Israel and Hamas escalated as Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hamas tunnels in Gaza.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) turns sideways near 105.70 after a sharp recovery as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which will provide guidance over monetary policy action in December.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling consolidates below 1.2300
Pound Sterling trades inside Tuesday’s range ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech. The GBP/USD pair continues its gradual decline for the third session in a row after facing stiff barricades near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.2400.
On the daily timeframe, the 20-EMA has started sloping north, which indicates that the asset is aiming for a reversal move. A comfortable move above the 200-EMA would cement a bullish reversal.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.0700 amid cautious markets ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, lacking any firm direction in early Europe on Wednesday. A modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields is weighing on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2300 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD is under renewed bearish pressure below 1.2300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar upswing seems to regain momentum, as investors turn cautious ahead of speeches from BoE Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell.
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow band on Wednesday. The USD builds on its recovery move and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind on the metal.
Bitcoin price rally undeterred by miner sell off in October’s bull run
Bitcoin miners increased sales of BTC in October, shed $164 million in the asset. The third BTC halving cycle is almost over and the asset’s volatility dissipates.
Resilient data should be the concern, not Fed speak
After a challenging three months characterized by simultaneous selloffs in both equities and bonds, some important investor groups found themselves underexposed.