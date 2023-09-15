- Pound Sterling attempts recovery as the risk-off profile eases, while broader bias is still weak.
- The UK economy shrank in July due to a sheer decline in service sector output.
- Investors await the inflation data for August, which will be released next week.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) attempts a recovery move as investors start digesting the upside risks of the global economic slowdown, while the absence of supportive fundamentals keeps the overall trend wobbly. The GBP/USD pair could resume the downside journey as the tight interest rate policy by the Bank of England (BoE) has dampened the labor demand outlook and has exposed the economy to a possible recession.
The UK economy shrank in July due to a sheer decline in service sector output as persistent inflation narrowed households’ pockets. Inflation risks are skewed to the upside as wage growth remains strong. The Pound Sterling is expected to deliver a bumpy ride as investors shift focus to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be released next Wednesday. The inflation data will be followed by the interest rate decision from the BoE, which will be announced next Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling capitalizes on mild correction in US Dollar
- Pound Sterling discovers interim support near the round-level cushion of 1.2400 as investors start digesting the consequences of higher interest rates by the Bank of England amid the battle against stubborn inflation.
- UK labor market slowed down and the economy contracts at a sharp pace in July as firms avoid banking on higher inventories and larger labor forces amid a deteriorating demand environment.
- UK firms focus on cutting input and labor costs to address bulky interest obligations due to rising mortgage costs.
- British job market witnessed a reduction in labor for the second straight month. In July, lay-offs were recorded at 207K, while investors anticipated a retrenchment of 185K.
- UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for July shrank by half a percent, contributed to majorly by service output, which dropped by 0.5%.
- Monthly Industrial Production contracted by -0.7%, which was a higher pace than expectations of -0.6%. In June, the economic indicator expanded by 1.8%. In a similar period, Manufacturing Production contracted by -0.8%, a slower pace vs. expectations of a 1.0% contraction.
- In spite of a drawdown in the job market and deepening fears of an economic slowdown, higher inflationary pressures are going to force the BoE to raise interest rates further.
- Strong wage growth momentum is the major catalyst behind a persistent inflation outlook. Three months to July Average Earnings excluding bonuses remained in line with estimates and the former figure at 7.8%.
- A Reuters poll showed that the BoE is going to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50% in its upcoming monetary decision, which is scheduled for September 21. A minority of BoE policymakers would favor keeping doors open for further policy tightening.
- The uncertainty over the interest rate outlook remains higher as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed last week that the interest rate peak is near.
- Before September’s monetary policy, investors await the inflation data for August, which will be published on Wednesday.
- Any surprise rise in inflation would dampen the UK’s economic outlook further.
- Meanwhile, the risk appetite of market participants improved nominally as investors shrugged off risks associated with a global economic slowdown. The market mood turned cheerful as China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales grew at a faster pace in August.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) witnessed some profit-booking after a refreshing six-month high at 105.44. The upside bias is still upbeat as strong monthly Retail Sales data for August propelled consumer inflation expectations.
- Consumer spending expanded at a higher pace of 0.6% vs. estimates of 0.2% and July’s reading of 0.5%, driven by higher gasoline prices.
- Meanwhile, weekly Jobless Claims remained higher than the prior week's figures after declining straight for five weeks. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time rose by 220K, while investors anticipated higher jobless claims at 225K. In the previous week, jobless benefits were recorded at 216K.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling attempts recovery from 1.2400
Pound Sterling rebounds after discovering a cushion near 1.2400 as the risk-aversion theme eases. The recovery move in the Cable is backed by a sell-off in the US Dollar. The absence of supportive fundamentals could fade and invite investors to use the pullback move as a selling opportunity. The asset seems settled below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2480.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.