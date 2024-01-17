- The Pound Sterling finds strong buying interest as the UK inflation came in higher than expected.
- Higher fuel services prices boosted UK inflation.
- The market mood remains downbeat as investors are less certain about Fed rate cuts.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) delivers a stalwart recovery on Wednesday after the release of the surprisingly stubborn United Kingdom consumer price inflation data for December. The GBP/USD pair recovers losses as hopes of an early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) have waned amid higher price pressures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in higher than expected amid a significant rise in Oil prices and slightly higher service inflation.
Still-high inflation in the UK means that BoE policymakers have more room to maintain interest rates at the current 5.25% for a longer period. BoE policymakers have been warning that it is too early to discuss interest rate cuts as price pressures are far above the required rate of 2%.
Meanwhile, a sharp recovery in the Pound Sterling could stall as the market mood is quite cautious. Market sentiment has turned downbeat as investors are uncertain over when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start the rate-cut campaign. Going forward, market participants will focus on the United States Retail Sales data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling rises on sticky inflation
- Pound Sterling delivers a V-shape recovery as UK inflation data for December has turned out stubbornly higher while investors anticipated it to remain soft.
- The UK ONS has reported that monthly headline inflation grew at a stronger pace of 0.4% against expectations of 0.2%. In November, headline inflation contracted by 0.2%.
- The annual headline inflation rose to 4.0% from 3.9% in November. Market participants anticipated a deceleration to 3.8%.
- Core consumer price inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained at 5.1% while investors projected it softening to 4.9%.
- A sharp increase in price pressures suggests that taming the last leg of inflation is expected to be a challenge for Bank of England policymakers. This will offer a strong argument to BoE policymakers to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for a longer period.
- Traders are expected to pare higher bets supporting an early rate cut from the BoE, which were boosted on Tuesday after a sharp decline in wage growth. The Pound Sterling witnessed a sharp sell-off in Tuesday’s session on slower wage growth and dismal market mood.
- The market mood remains downbeat as traders pare bets in favour of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from March after the hawkish commentary from Governor Christopher Waller.
- Waller said the Fed should not rush to reduce interest rates until it gets confident that inflation will return to the 2% target sustainably.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh monthly high above 103.50 as investors' confidence over a Fed rate cut in March is fading.
- Going forward, the USD Index will be guided by the United States Retail Sales and the Industrial Production data for December. According to estimates, monthly Retail Sales are expected to grow 0.4% against 0.3% in November. Industrial Production is seen stagnant against 0.2% growth a month earlier.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling recovers from 50-day EMA
Pound Sterling delivers a swift recovery after discovering strong buying interest near the round-level support of 1.2600. The GBP/USD pair has rebounded after testing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2600. The near-term demand for the Cable could improve if it manages to climb above the 20-day EMA, which oscillates around 1.2690.
The GBP/USD pair manages to hold auction above the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2590 (of the move from July 13's high at 1.3142 to October 4's low at 1.2037). The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00, which indicates a listless performance.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
