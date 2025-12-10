Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD firms as dovish repricing for Fed and BoE boosts upside momentum

TRENDING:
GBP/USD firms as dovish repricing for Fed and BoE boosts upside momentum

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances during the North American session on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) weakens on the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates later in the day. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3336 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3296. Read More...

Pound Sterling rises against US Dollar, Fed rate cut anticipated

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.16% higher to near 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar drops slightly amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 19:00 GMT. Read More...

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3300, eyes on Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair trades on a firmer note around 1.3305 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Greenback edges lower against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. The UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report will be published later on Friday. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with daily tops near 1.1650 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD flirts with daily tops near 1.1650 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, trading with decent gains around 1.1650, or daily peaks. The pair's daily advance comes in response to further losses in the US Dollar as market participants get ready for the upcoming FOMC gathering, where the Fed is widely expected to lower its interest rates by a quarter point.

GBP/USD advances to 1.3350 amid USD selling

GBP/USD advances to 1.3350 amid USD selling

GBP/USD sets aside two daily declines in a row and manages to regain some balance beyond the 1.3300 hurdle on Wednesday. The better tone around Cable follows the renewed downside bias in the Greenback ahead of the much awaited interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

Gold aims north ahead of Fed’s announcement

Gold aims north ahead of Fed’s announcement

Gold is a touch softer on Wednesday, even with the US Dollar easing and US Treasury yields reversing part of their recent robust multi-day recovery. The yellow metal remains cautious ahead of the widely expected 25 bps rate cut from the Fed and the release of an updated "dots plot".

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

Q3 ECI: Cooling compensation growth a sign of jobs market softening

This morning's Employment Cost Index (ECI) reading offered additional evidence that the gradual softening in the labor market is translating to slower compensation growth.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

