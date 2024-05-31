Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling recovers strongly

Pound Sterling recovers strongly as monthly US core PCE Inflation declines

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers intraday losses and jumps to 1.2750 in Friday’s American session. The GBP/USD rises as monthly United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for April misses estimates. The underlying inflation grew at a slower pace of 0.2% from the estimates and the prior release of 0.3%. Read More...

GBP/USD trades with mild gains above 1.2700, focus on US PCE data

The GBP/USD pair edges higher near 1.2730 during the early Asian session on Friday. The USD Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure, and this provides some support to the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) for April, which is due later on Friday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2729
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2645
Daily SMA50 1.2582
Daily SMA100 1.2634
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2747
Previous Daily Low 1.2681
Previous Weekly High 1.2761
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2826

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers above 1.2700 amid soft US Dollar

The Pound Sterling recovered some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday, as US Treasury yields are sliding, undermining the Greenback. Consequently, the GBP/USD bounced off weekly lows, reached 1.2680, and traded at 1.2728, gaining 0.20%. Read More...
 
