GBPUSD Forecast: Sellers look to take action as Pound Sterling tests key support
GBPUSD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.1500 early Wednesday after having managed to close in positive territory on Tuesday. Following the latest pullback, the pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers are struggling to retain control of the action. In case safe-haven flows start to dominate the financial markets, GBPUSD could extend its slide in the second half of the day.
The upbeat market mood didn't allow the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to outperform its rivals in the American session on Tuesday and helped GBPUSD erase its daily losses. The US stock index futures are down 0.2% during the European trading hours, pointing to a cautious sentiment. Read more...
GBPUSD drops to fresh daily low, eyes mid-1.1400s amid modest USD uptick
The GBPUSD pair edges lower on Wednesday and moves further away from over a one-week high, around the 1.1600 round figure touched the previous day. The selling bias picks up pace during the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.1470-1.1465 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar to stall its recent downfall to the lowest level since September 20, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBPUSD pair. Despite reduced bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the markets are still pricing in at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, offers some support to the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBPUSD to see a deeper but still corrective recovery – Credit Suisse
GBPUSD needs to remove 1.1565 to see its downtrend from February break to clear the way for a deeper but still corrective recovery back to 1.1739, analysts at Credit Suisse report.
“GBPUSD remains capped below its downtrend from February, currently seen at 1.1565, but with weekly MACD momentum having turned higher, our bias remains for a break above here and then the 1.1647 recent high for a deeper recovery to the 1.1739 September high, potentially the 38.2% retracement of the 2021/2022 fall at 1.1838, but with this 1.1739/1.1838 zone expected to prove a tough barrier.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1445
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|1.1536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1376
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EURUSD drops below 1.0050 as US Dollar gathers strength
EURUSD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.0050 in the early American session. The US Dollar benefits from safe-haven flows mid-week as investors await the final outcome of the US Midterm Elections. Several FOMC policymakers will speak later in the day.
GBPUSD extends slide, closes in on 1.1400
GBPUSD stays under heavy bearish pressure and continues to push lower toward 1.1400 on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its major rivals as Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in negative territory.
Gold holds above $1,700 despite US Dollar strength
Gold has lost its bullish momentum following Tuesday's upsurge and declined toward $1,700 before staging a modest rebound. After having lost over 2%, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to have steadied above 4.1%, not allowing XAUUSD to regain its traction.
FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange was the fourth largest by trade volume until rumors of a bank run drained it of reputedly all its Bitcoin reserves. As a result of this 94% of SBF’s net worth of $16 billion was wiped out overnight.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?