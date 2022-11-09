- GBPUSD comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- Elevated US bond yields, a softer risk tone revives the USD demand and exerts downward pressure.
- The BoE’s gloomy outlook for the UK economy weighs on the Sterling and contributes to the slide.
The GBPUSD pair edges lower on Wednesday and moves further away from over a one-week high, around the 1.1600 round figure touched the previous day. The selling bias picks up pace during the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.1470-1.1465 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar to stall its recent downfall to the lowest level since September 20, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBPUSD pair. Despite reduced bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the markets are still pricing in at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, offers some support to the safe-haven greenback.
The British Pound, on the other hand, continues to be undermined by the Bank of England's bleak outlook for the UK economy. In fact, the UK central bank expects a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. The BoE last week also indicated a lower terminal peak than was priced into the markets. Apart from this, some cross-driven weakness stemming from an intraday pickup in the EURGBP pair weighs on the Sterling and contributes to the GBPUSD pair's mildly offered tone.
Meanwhile, the latest leg down over the past hour or so could be attributed to some technical selling below the 1.1500 psychological mark. The GBPUSD pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent bounce from levels just below mid-1.1100s and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. In the absence of any relevant economic data, either from the UK or the US, traders on Wednesday will take cues from speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin.
Apart from this, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the GBPUSD pair. The focus, however, will remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday ahead of the Preliminary UK Q3 GDP report on Friday. The important macro releases will play role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1477
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.1536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1376
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
