Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD wild ride on the day

GBP/USD: Expected to trade between 1.3120 and 1.3200 – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is expected to trade between 1.3120 and 1.3200. In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in momentum, and GBP could test 1.3240, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

GBP: Wild ride on the day – ING

It has been quite easy to lose track of the UK government's messaging regarding November's budget, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Read more...

GBP/USD picks up to 1.3180 with UK fiscal concerns still weighing

The Pound has bounced up from session lows near 1.3135, to hit session highs near 1.3180, but remains moving within previous ranges, extending the choppy and sideways trading seen over the last few weeks. Ongoing concerns about the UK’s public finances and hopes of BoE interest rate cuts are keeping GBP bulls in check. Read more...