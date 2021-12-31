Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD [Video]

The GBP/USD pair edged during the early part of the European session and shot closer to the highest level since November 10 , around the 1.3520 area touched in the previous day. Read More...

In thin trading conditions on the final day of 2021, GBP/USD is choppy and recently slipped back under the 1.3500 handle . Trading conditions are subdued with many European markets closed for the day and markets in the UK and France shutting early. Though the pair is down about 0.15% on the day as its trades in the 1.3475 area, it only trades about 0.4% below monthly highs hit earlier this week in the 1.3520s. Read More...

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Thursday amid thin end-of-year trading volumes. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed the previous day's losses back closer to the monthly low. This was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major, though the early downtick turned out to be short-lived. Read More...

