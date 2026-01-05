US Dollar Index rises above 98.50 on US-Venezuela tensions, eyes ISM PMI data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its gains for the second successive session and trading around 98.60 during the Asian hours on Monday. Traders will likely watch ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the day.

The US Dollar strengthens on safe-haven demand, which could be attributed to the renewed geopolitical tensions following the United States’ (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

CNN reported over the weekend that the US President Donald Trump administration launched a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and detained President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Trump said the US would administer Venezuela until a safe, orderly, and judicious transition is achieved.

The Guardian reported on Monday that President Trump warned Washington could launch a new military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, fails to meet US demands. He also made remarks about Colombia’s leadership, floated the idea of “Operation Colombia,” criticized Mexico for not getting its act together, and suggested Cuba appeared close to collapse.

Traders anticipate two additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in December 2025, lowering the target range to 3.50%–3.75%. It delivered a cumulative 75 bps of cuts in 2025 amid a cooling labor market and still-elevated inflation.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes suggested that most participants judged that it would likely be appropriate to stand on further rate cuts if inflation declined over time. Markets are bracing for US President Donald Trump to nominate a new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May, a move that could tilt monetary policy toward lower interest rates.