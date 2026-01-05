TRENDING:
US Dollar Index rises above 98.50 on US-Venezuela tensions, eyes ISM PMI data

  • US Dollar Index appreciates as safe-haven demand increases on renewed geopolitical risks.
  • US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Trump saying Washington would oversee a safe, orderly transition.
  • Traders await the ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the North American session.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its gains for the second successive session and trading around 98.60 during the Asian hours on Monday. Traders will likely watch ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the day.

The US Dollar strengthens on safe-haven demand, which could be attributed to the renewed geopolitical tensions following the United States’ (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

CNN reported over the weekend that the US President Donald Trump administration launched a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and detained President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Trump said the US would administer Venezuela until a safe, orderly, and judicious transition is achieved.

The Guardian reported on Monday that President Trump warned Washington could launch a new military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, fails to meet US demands. He also made remarks about Colombia’s leadership, floated the idea of “Operation Colombia,” criticized Mexico for not getting its act together, and suggested Cuba appeared close to collapse.

Traders anticipate two additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in December 2025, lowering the target range to 3.50%–3.75%. It delivered a cumulative 75 bps of cuts in 2025 amid a cooling labor market and still-elevated inflation.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December Meeting Minutes suggested that most participants judged that it would likely be appropriate to stand on further rate cuts if inflation declined over time. Markets are bracing for US President Donald Trump to nominate a new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May, a move that could tilt monetary policy toward lower interest rates.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1700 due to safe-haven demand

EUR/USD falls to near 1.1700 due to safe-haven demand

EUR/USD extends its losses, trading around 1.1710 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens on safe-haven demand, driven by a renewed rise in geopolitical risks following the United States’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 53 has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias.

Gold on fire at the start of the week on US-Venezuela tensions

Gold on fire at the start of the week on US-Venezuela tensions

Gold regains upside traction early Monday as flight to safety prevails on Venezuela turmoil. The US Dollar finds strong haven demand, caps Gold’s upside as focus shifts to US jobs data. Gold’s daily technical setup suggests that more upside remains in the offing.

Bulls firmly in control as Bitcoin breaks $93K, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains

Bulls firmly in control as Bitcoin breaks $93K, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple extended their rallies on Monday, gaining more than 4%, 6%, and 12%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could continue to outperform, with bulls in control of the momentum.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

