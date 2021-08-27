Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: US Nonfarm Payrolls to determine if “Death Cross” pattern is triggered

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD climbs to one-week highs at 1.3780 as USD holds onto losses

US dollar tumbles after Fed Chair Powell speech at Jackson Hole symposium. Cable soars on Friday, trims half of last week’s losses. The GBP/USD pair rose sharply on Friday and extended weekly gains. It is about to end the week hovering around 1.3765, up almost 150 pips from a week ago. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3768
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3807
Daily SMA50 1.3822
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3801
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3768
Previous Daily Low 1.3689
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3738
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.367
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.364
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3591
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3749
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3798
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3828

 

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls to determine if “Death Cross” pattern is triggered

GBP/USD has benefited from optimism about covid and Fed tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls and covid headlines promise a busy back-to-school week. Late August\s daily chart is showing bears are in the lead. To taper or not to taper? For a full week, that has been the question, and optimism for more Fed support fueled a recovery. However, they can have only been kicked toward the all-important US jobs report, assuming that UK covid cases remain under control. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Powell to the rescue? Pound technicals and fundamentals point lower

When a currency cannot hold up when all others are in suspense – its weakness is exposed. GBP/USD has been on the back foot, struggling to hold onto 1.37 while investors are holding their breaths toward a critical event. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to provide signals about tapering the bank's bond-buying scheme in the virtual Jackson Hole speech. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell

EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell

GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell

XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell

Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite. XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz.

Gold News

Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week

Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week

Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.

Read more

Why is PLTR stock up?

Why is PLTR stock up?

What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures