Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.2160 amid the USD softness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains flat above 1.2150, eyes on US Jobless Claims
The GBP/USD pair remains flat above the mid-1.2100s during the Asian session on Thursday. In the absence of the top-tier economic data from the UK docket, the major pair remains at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2160, gaining 0.21% on the day.
That said, the rebound of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) following the softer US labor market data. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday that the US private payrolls for September rose by 89,000 from the previous reading of 180,000, below the market expectation of 153,000. This figure posted the lowest level since January 2021. Read more...
GBP/USD struggles to attract follow-through buying, remains below mid-1.2100s
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday recovery from the 1.2035 area, or its lowest level since March 16 and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade below mid-1.2100s and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
The US Dollar (USD) remains well within the striking distance of a nearly 11-month high touched on Tuesday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish view and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The USD did witness some profit-taking on Wednesday following the release of the weaker-than-anticipated ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added only 89K jobs in September. This marked a sizeable decline from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 180K. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2304
|Daily SMA50
|1.2541
|Daily SMA100
|1.2612
|Daily SMA200
|1.2437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2177
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2037
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1977
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
