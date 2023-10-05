GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains flat above 1.2150, eyes on US Jobless Claims

The GBP/USD pair remains flat above the mid-1.2100s during the Asian session on Thursday. In the absence of the top-tier economic data from the UK docket, the major pair remains at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2160, gaining 0.21% on the day. That said, the rebound of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) following the softer US labor market data. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday that the US private payrolls for September rose by 89,000 from the previous reading of 180,000, below the market expectation of 153,000. This figure posted the lowest level since January 2021. Technically, GBP/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope on the four-hour chart , which means further downside looks favorable. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 50 in the bullish territory, indicating that buyers are likely to retain control soon. The critical resistance level for GBP/USD will emerge near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a psychological round figure at the 1.2200-1.2210 region. The additional upside filter to watch is near the 100-hour EMA at 1.2257. The next barrier for the pair is seen at 1.2270 (a high of September 29). Further north, a high of September at 1.2324 will be the next stop. On the other hand, the initial support level is located at 1.2110 (a low of September 27). The next contention level will emerge near a low of October 3, en route to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2028. Any decisive follow-through selling below will see a drop to 1.1965 (a low of February 16).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.