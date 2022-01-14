Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades sideways

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness
GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a large portion of its daily gains before closing flat near 1.3700. The pair is edging closer to 1.3750 early Friday and additional gains could be witnessed if this level turns into support.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that the economic activity in November expanded by 0.9%, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. On a negative note, Industrial Production increased by only 0.1% on a yearly basis, falling short of analysts' estimate of 0.5%. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Trades sideways
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels since the US CPI surge. Most recently, on Friday the rate was approached by the 50-hour simple moving average. Meanwhile, the pair almost in all cases ignored the support of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3709.
If the currency exchange rate starts a surge, it would have to pass the 1.3750 mark, before aiming at the 1.3800 mark. Above the 1.3800 level, the weekly R3 simple pivot point could act as resistance at 1.3820. Read more...
GBP/USD fails to break above 200DMA in 1.3730s despite solid UK GDP figures, back to consolidation ahead of US data
A much stronger than expected UK GDP growth rate in November and a promising rebound in manufacturing activity in the same month has not been enough to propel GBP/USD above its 200-day moving average at 1.3737. Indeed, having failed to break above the key level, the pair has since fallen back into the 1.3710s, though is still trading with very modest on-the-day gains of about 0.1%. Perhaps it is the fact that the UK GDP growth is expected to go into reverse in December and January amid the disruptive impact of the rapid spread of Omicron that has prevented sterling from benefitting from Friday’s strong data. Perhaps it is the fact that, with the pair trading higher by about 1.0% on the week and on course for a fourth consecutive week of gains, during which time it has rallied more than 4.0% from under 1.3200, GBP/USD looks overbought that is holding it back from further gains. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.348
|Daily SMA50
|1.3402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3554
|Daily SMA200
|1.3737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and continues trade around 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD trades near 1.3700 as dollar ignores weak sales report
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.3700. After the data from the US revealed that Retail Sales plunged by 1.9% in December, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index staying flat on the day slightly below 95.00.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.