Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to bounce towards 1.3565 and recent peak of 1.3644

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound stays vulnerable as Russia closes in on Kyiv

GBP/USD has started to edge higher after slumping to its lowest level of 2022 below 1.3300 on Thursday but has struggled to preserve its recovery momentum in the early European session on Friday.

The recent market action shows that the British pound is one of the more vulnerable currencies in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war and sellers are likely to retain control unless the market mood improves ahead of the weekend. Read more...

GBP/USD to bounce towards 1.3565 and recent peak of 1.3644 as 1.3250 holds – SocGen

GBP/USD fell to its lowest level since late December at 1.3271 on Thursday. While above 1.3250, cable is expected to enjoy a rebound towards 1.3565 and the recent peak of 1.3644, economists at Société Générale report.

“Projections at 1.3250 is first support. Defending this can lead to a bounce towards 1.3565 and recent peak of 1.3644.” Read more...

GBP/USD to come under renewed bearish pressure with a drop below 1.3360

GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum in the early European session. Sellers are likely to retain control unless the market mood improves ahead of the weekend, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“A significant positive shift risk sentiment is unlikely to be witnessed in the short-term and GBP/USD recovery attempts should remain as technical corrections.” Read more...