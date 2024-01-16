Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests into 2024’s lows near 1.2620

GBP/USD tests into 2024’s lows near 1.2620 despite sharp revisions in unemployment figures

The GBP/USD fell to a near-term low of 1.2620 in Tuesday trading as broader markets shrug off upbeat economic data from the UK in favor of bidding up the US Dollar (USD) across the board, sending the Pound Sterling (GBP) into the new year’s lows and putting further pressure on the pair. Read More...

Pound Sterling struggles for a revival amid soft UK wage growth, dismal sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls sharply on Tuesday's European morning session as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a sharp slowdown in the Average Earnings data for three months ending November. The labor market remained steady in this period despite vulnerable economic conditions in the domestic and overseas markets. A softer-than-projected wage growth is expected to convince investors more about early rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE). Read More...

GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2690 on risk aversion, Houthi attacks US ships

GBP/USD moves lower to near 1.2690 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on risk aversion, which could be attributed to the concerns regarding geopolitical risks, dominating the sentiment of market participants. Furthermore, traders await the labor market data from the United Kingdom to be released on Tuesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2626
Today Daily Change -0.0101
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 1.2727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2714
Daily SMA50 1.2603
Daily SMA100 1.2452
Daily SMA200 1.2547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2766
Previous Daily Low 1.2713
Previous Weekly High 1.2786
Previous Weekly Low 1.2674
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2746
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2683
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2757
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2809

 

 

 
