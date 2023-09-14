Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests below 1.24 as Pound Sterling softens

GBP/USD tests below 1.24 as Pound Sterling softens

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is notably bearish for Thursday, briefly breaking beneath the 1.2400 major handle against the Greenback (USD) as bears keep the GBP pinned to the floor. Read More...

Pound Sterling cracks as hawkish BoE bets deepen recession risks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) prints a fresh four-month low as strong wage growth momentum in August has set a hawkish undertone for the Bank of England’s (BoE) September monetary policy decision. The GBP/USD pair dropped sharply despite investors hope that a hawkish interest rate decision from the BoE will scrap its policy divergence with the Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
 

GBP/USD: A drop to 1.2400 still appears in the pipeline – UOB

GBP/USD could still slip back to the 1.2400 region in the next weeks, according to Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2407
Today Daily Change -0.0083
Today Daily Change % -0.66
Today daily open 1.249
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2612
Daily SMA50 1.2749
Daily SMA100 1.2656
Daily SMA200 1.2431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2512
Previous Daily Low 1.2435
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2464
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2482
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2446
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2402
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2369
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.26

 

 

 
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630

EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses below the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD consolidates losses below the 200-day SMA

After moving sideways for days, GBP/USD broke to the downside, falling to the lowest level since late May at 1.2396. The US Dollar strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims, and PPI data. The pair posted the first close below the 200-day SMA since March.

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium

Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910

Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.

Gold News

Five stablecoins eclipse Bitcoin by dominating more than 60% of the on-chain transactions

Five stablecoins eclipse Bitcoin by dominating more than 60% of the on-chain transactions

Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies – and rightfully so: BTC is responsible for half the market capitalization of the crypto space.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA stock weakens despite sharing in Arm IPO bonanza

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA stock weakens despite sharing in Arm IPO bonanza

Nvidia (NVDA) stock has sold off after gaining 1.1% after Thursday's open. The stock ran up to a session high of $459.87, on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) Initial Public Offering (IPO), but after only 45 minutes of trading lost all its gains.

Read more

