Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD suffers seven-day slide amid weak UK PMIs

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD suffers seven-day slide amid weak UK PMIs, ahead of FOMC's decision

GBP/USD extends its downtrend to seven consecutive days amidst mixed economic data from the United States (US), while further deterioration in the United Kingdom (UK) economy paints a gloomy scenario as the Bank of England (BoE) struggles to curb high inflation. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2831 after reaching a high of 1.2883, down 0.16%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling volatility drops as investors remain mixed about BoE's rate hike scale

The Pound Sterling (GBP) surrenders its entire gains posted on Friday as the United Kingdom’s preliminary S&P Global PMI data for July came in below expectations. The GBP/USD pair drops as contracting factory activity and a bleak service sector builds pressure on the Pound Sterling. Britain’s economic prospects are facing the wrath of elevated inflation and higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Read More...
 

GBP/USD risks extra pullbacks near term – UOB

Further losses appear in store for GBP/USD in the short-term horizon, suggest Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2821
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2844
Daily SMA50 1.2659
Daily SMA100 1.2508
Daily SMA200 1.2246
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2905
Previous Daily Low 1.2816
Previous Weekly High 1.3126
Previous Weekly Low 1.2816
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2988

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at 12-day lows, drops toward 1.1060

EUR/USD at 12-day lows, drops toward 1.1060

EUR/USD is falling for the fifth consecutive trading day on Monday and it reached the lowest level since July 12 below 1.1070. The US Dollar is rising versus its main European rivals as market participants await the outcome of the FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops again, but manages to retake 1.2800

GBP/USD drops again, but manages to retake 1.2800

GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2797, the lowest level in two weeks but then rebounded back above 1.2800. The pair is falling for the seventh consecutive day and it fell under the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The DXY is up 0.25%, above 101.30.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960

Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.

Gold News

Coinbase vs. SEC lawsuit: Regulatory body set to face exchange in court on August 4

Coinbase vs. SEC lawsuit: Regulatory body set to face exchange in court on August 4

Coinbase is next in line to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after being sued for allegedly violating Securities law.

Read more

S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement

S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement

The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures