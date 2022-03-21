Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD subdued in the mid-1.3100s as traders await fresh catalysts

GBP/USD subdued in the mid-1.3100s as traders await fresh catalysts

It's been a subdued start to the week for pound sterling as market participants continue to digest last week's dovish BoE policy announcement that threw cold water on expectations for multiple further interest hikes this year. GBP is currently sat at the bottom of the G10 performance table, and down about 0.2% on the day versus the buck, in otherwise quiet FX market trade amid a lack of notable fresh macro drivers. Markets are awaiting fresh developments regarding the Russo-Ukraine war, as well as a barrage of Fed and BoE speak plus a smattering of tier one and two UK/US data releases throughout the week.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3165 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 1.3178 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3264 Daily SMA50 1.3442 Daily SMA100 1.342 Daily SMA200 1.36 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3197 Previous Daily Low 1.3111 Previous Weekly High 1.3211 Previous Weekly Low 1.3 Previous Monthly High 1.3644 Previous Monthly Low 1.3273 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3164 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3144 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3127 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3076 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.304 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3213 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3248 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3299

GBP/USD Outlook: Confined in familiar trading range, Powell’s speech eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 1.3100 mark and kicked off the new week on a softer note. A combination of supporting factors acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the pair through the early European session. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already entered the fourth week, so far, has shown no signs of ending. This, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook, assisted the greenback to build on the previous session's modest gains and dragged the pair lower.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer above 100-EMA, indicating volatility contraction ahead

The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in March 17's intraday range of 1.3093-1.3203. The cable's performance has remained subdued in the Asian session and is likely to continue to get contracted until a decisive move. On an hourly scale, the cable is going through some significant reversal setups. The asset is forming a head and shoulder pattern that signals a bullish reversal. Usually, a head and shoulder formation denote a sustained inventory distribution from institutional investors to retail participants. It is worth noting that at the end of the right shoulder, there is a contraction in the size of ticks. This indicates a volatility contraction, which is followed by an expansion in the size of the ticks and volumes after a decisive breakout.