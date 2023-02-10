Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stumbles putting key support level at risk around 1.2000

GBP/USD stumbles putting key support level at risk around 1.2000 with bears lurking the 100-DMA

GBP/USD snaps three straight days of gains and drops as it tested the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2126, as UK economic data showed the economy did not grow, while consumer sentiment in the US improved. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2055. Read More...

GBP/USD is expected to trade within 1.2015-1.2260 – UOB

GBP/USD seems to have now moved into a consolidative phase, likely between 1.2015 and 1.2260, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2100 mark, moves little post-UK macro data

The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.2200 mark, or the weekly high and remains under some selling pressure on Friday. Spot prices languish around the 1.2100 mark through the early European session and react little to the latest UK macro data. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2053
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1.2116
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2266
Daily SMA50 1.2191
Daily SMA100 1.1833
Daily SMA200 1.1947
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2194
Previous Daily Low 1.2057
Previous Weekly High 1.2418
Previous Weekly Low 1.205
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2325

 

 

