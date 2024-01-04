Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to grasp 1.2700 in frothy Thursday trading

GBP/USD struggles to grasp 1.2700 in frothy Thursday trading

The GBP/USD is whipsawing on Thursday, ticking into an intraday high of 1.2730 before getting forced lower by US Dollar (USD) flows dragging the Pound Sterling (GBP) back below the 1.2700 handle. The pair is set to end Thursday near flat as markets gear up for another print of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) due on Friday. Read More...

Pound Sterling surrenders entire intraday gains as market mood turns sour

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure as market sentiment has dampened after the release of the upbeat United States private Employment data for December.  The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private payrolls rose by 164K against the consensus of 115K and the prior reading of 103K. Resilient labour demand in the US economy could allow Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to endore higher interest rates for a longer period. Read More...
 

GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range above mid-1.2600s

The GBP/USD pair fails to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from the vicinity of the 1.2600 mark, or a near three-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2660 region, nearly unchanged for the day. Read More...

