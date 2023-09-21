Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles as BoE’s hold rates, rate differential benefits USD

GBP/USD struggles as BoE’s hold rates, rate differential benefits USD

The British Pound (GBP) registers solid losses against the US Dollar (USD) after the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to hold rates unchanged in a 5-4 vote split, with BoE’s Governor Bailey providing the decisive vote. A slowdown in UK inflation, reported on Wednesday, was the main driver behind BoE’s decision. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2295 after hitting a daily high of 1.2331. Read More...

GBP/USD hits fresh six-month low below 1.2250 on BoE’s surprise hold

GBP/USD sees a fresh bout of selling pressure, hitting the lowest level since March this year, as the Pound Sterling feels the heat of the dovish Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: A breach of 1.2300 should not be ruled out – UOB

Further downside in GBP/USD remains in the pipeline and could motivate the pair to break below the 1.2300 region in the near term, suggest Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2297
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.2344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2523
Daily SMA50 1.27
Daily SMA100 1.2649
Daily SMA200 1.2433
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2421
Previous Daily Low 1.2332
Previous Weekly High 1.2548
Previous Weekly Low 1.2379
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2366
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.231
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2221
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2489

 

 

 
