Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens further beyond 1.2700

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD strengthens further beyond 1.2700, over two-week top on weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair gains some follow-through positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and touches a two-week top, around the 1.2715 region in the last hour. Spot prices have now rallied over 200 pips from the weekly trough and look to build on the recent recovery from sub-1.2500 levels, or the lowest since May 2024 touched last Friday amid subdued US Dollar (USD) demand. Read More...
 

GBP/USD heads into a thin Friday on a quiet note

GBP/USD saw a quiet Thursday session, trading on the thin side and holding on near the 1.2700 handle. US markets were dark on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday will also see shortened US trading hours, keeping the back half of the trading week on the low end of volumes overall. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Consolidates near weekly highs on Thanksgiving

The GBP/USD consolidates at around weekly highs, posting modest losses of 0.05% at around 1.2670 due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets remain closed for Thanksgiving. Read More...
 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures