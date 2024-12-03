Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stalls below 1.2700 amid dismal UK retail sales

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Stalls below 1.2700 amid dismal UK retail sales
The Pound Sterling climbed modestly against the US Dollar on Tuesday, yet it failed to decisively clear the 1.2700 figure for the third consecutive trading day. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2667, up 0.15%. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades flat versus the US Dollar on Tuesday
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades flat in the 1.2650s on Tuesday as sellers hit pause after the heavy sell-off of the previous day. Read More...
GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2600s amid modest USD strength
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit it lacks follow-through selling and currently trades just below mid-1.2600s. Read More...
