Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes

GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes

GBP/USD recovers ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) trims some of its earlier gains amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3425, up 0.08%. Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) seems fragile near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its major currency peers despite the United States (US) government entering its second week of shutdown. GBP/USD loses momentum below 1.3400, BoE Pill's speech and FOMC Minutes in focus