Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips to fresh lows of the day at around 1.2360

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips to fresh lows of the day at around the 1.2360 area

GBP/USD losses ground in the New York session, ahead of a busy week in the global economic docket, with major central banks hosting monetary policy decisions. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise rates by 25 bps, while the Bank of England (BoE) would likely lift rates by 50 bps, with analysts estimating that after February’s decision, the BoE would pause. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2367. Read More...

GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.2400, awaits FOMC/BoE meetings this week

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The pair remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range and is currently placed just below the 1.2400 round-figure mark. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Upside momentum seems to be losing traction – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, further strength in GBP/USD could be running out of steam. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2358
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2391
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2226
Daily SMA50 1.2163
Daily SMA100 1.1766
Daily SMA200 1.1963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2419
Previous Daily Low 1.2346
Previous Weekly High 1.2448
Previous Weekly Low 1.2263
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2374
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2391
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2312
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2498

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures