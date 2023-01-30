- GBP/USD was rejected at 1.2400 for the fifth straight day as traders brace for a busy calendar.
- The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England monetary policy decisions, are looming and would keep investors at bay.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sideways, trapped within the 1.2340-1.2430 range.
GBP/USD losses ground in the New York session, ahead of a busy week in the global economic docket, with major central banks hosting monetary policy decisions. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise rates by 25 bps, while the Bank of England (BoE) would likely lift rates by 50 bps, with analysts estimating that after February’s decision, the BoE would pause. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2367.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Consolidation is the game’s name in the case of the GBP/USD failing to break above/below the top/bottom of the 1.2430/1.2344. Even though it’s sliding to a fresh day’s low at 1.2367, it would keep range-trading in the previously mentioned area. However, the GBP/USD is closing into a 13-day upslope support trendline, which, once cleared, the GBP/USD could tumble to the 1.2300 figure, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2277.
As an alternate scenario, the GBP/USD’s reclaiming 1.2400, then the GBP/USD could rally towards the 1.2500 area, but on its way north, it would need to face the December 14 high of 1.2446.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) suggest further downside is expected.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2358
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2163
|Daily SMA100
|1.1766
|Daily SMA200
|1.1963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2419
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2498
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats further below 1.0900 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline below 1.0900 after having spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range near that level. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by falling US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair in the American session.
GBP/USD loses the 1.2400 threshold on US Dollar demand
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined towards 1.2360 in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market mood ahead of this week's high-impact events seems to be supporting the US Dollar and capping the pair's upside.
Gold: Investors defend the $1,900 threshold ahead of critical first-tier events Premium
Spot gold trades uneventfully for a second consecutive day, hovering around $1,923 a troy ounce. The Greenback started the week with a positive tone, although gains were modest ahead of the multiple first-tier events scheduled for later this week.
Here’s why Ethereum-killer Cardano whales are shedding their ADA holdings
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have started selling or redistributing their holdings. ADA price has broken out of the multi-month downtrend and the next bullish target represents a 10% climb.
Lucid Group adds 12% on Monday to Friday's 43% gain
Lucid Group (LCID) has reversed course in Monday's premarket. Shares of LCID first shed more than 6% early in Monday's premarket, before rising more than 12% later in the session.