Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as US–China tensions cool, traders eye BoE speakers

GBP/USD slips as US–China tensions cool, traders eye BoE speakers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) slides on Monday during the North American session, down 0.18% as tensions between the US and China ease, following last Friday’s escalation, which prompted investors to buy safety assets. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3325 after hitting a daily high of 1.3366. Read More... GBP/USD falls as Trump tariff threats, UK fiscal concerns weigh

GBP/USD falls around 1.3330 on Monday, losing 0.25% for the day at the time of writing. The US Dollar (USD) strength limits any rebound in the pair, despite a generally risk-off market mood following US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats against China. Read More... GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades with positive bias above mid-1.3300s, around 38.2% Fibo. level