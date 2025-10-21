TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, traders await UK and US CPI data
GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, traders await UK and US CPI data

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session, down over 0.17% as the Greenback stages a recovery, hitting a three day high according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). at the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3384 after reaching a high of 1.3416. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling continues underperformance against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the third trading day on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair slides further to near 1.3370 as the US Dollar extends its recovery move amid growing expectations that the United States (US) and China will reach a trade deal soon. Read More...

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3390 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday. Read More...

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD is struggling on Tuesday, sliding back toward the 1.1600 mark. With no major data releases on the calendar, the pair is finding it hard to gain traction. Easing worries about a worsening US–China trade dispute are keeping the US Dollar steady, leaving the Euro exposed to further weakness.

GBP/USD stays under pressure on Tuesday, returning to the sub-1.3400 region against the backdrop of further gains in the Greenback. In the meantime, concerns over US–China trade tensions seem to be losing momentum, keeping the quid on the defensive. Traders are also treading carefully ahead of Wednesday’s key UK inflation report, which could set the tone for the next move from the BoE.

Gold reversed course sharply on Tuesday, revisiting fresh multi-day lows near $4,120 per troy ounce against the backdrop of a stronger US Dollar, profit-taking mood and shrinking effervescence on the US-China trade front.

Bitcoin declines alongside altcoin majors Ethereum and Ripple on Tuesday, as global markets, including cryptocurrency, struggle amid sticky macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and the impact of the prolonged US government shutdown.

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

The corporate asset ownership landscape has continually evolved over the last five years, with Bitcoin (BTC) emerging as a reserve asset both on company balance sheets and in government treasuries.

