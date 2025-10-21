Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, traders await UK and US CPI data

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, traders await UK and US CPI data

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session, down over 0.17% as the Greenback stages a recovery, hitting a three day high according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). at the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3384 after reaching a high of 1.3416. Read More... Pound Sterling continues underperformance against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the third trading day on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair slides further to near 1.3370 as the US Dollar extends its recovery move amid growing expectations that the United States (US) and China will reach a trade deal soon. Read More... GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions