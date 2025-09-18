Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates

GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, scales back QT and signals future cuts
The British Pound (GBP) reversed its course, dropping over 0.51% on Thursday following the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to hold rates unchanged, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its 2025 easing cycle. The GBP/USD pair trades at 1.3551 after hitting a daily high of 1.3660. Read More...
Pound Sterling gives up some gains after BoE's monetary policy outcome
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its major peers on Thursday after the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcement. The BoE has held interest rates steady at 4%, as expected, with a 7-2 majority. Read More...
GBP/USD declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair edges lower to around 1.3615 during the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar (USD). The Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision will take center stage later on Thursday, with no change in rates expected. Read More...
EUR/USD meets daily contention around 1.1750
EUR/USD’s daily pullback seems to have met some decent support around the 1.1750 region on Thursday. The pair’s extra selling pressure comes amid a pronounced recovery in the US Dollar. Indeed, the further gains in the Greenback come in response to solid prints from weekly jobless claims and appear further reinforced by extra upside momentum in US yields across the board.
GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3540
GBP/USD extends its correction on Thursday, accelerating it move toward the 1.3540 region, or multi-day lows, always against the backdrop of the stronger Greenback. In the meantime, investors remain apathetic following the largely anticipated steady hand by the BoE at its event earlier in the day. Once again, the MPC voted 7-2 to keep the policy rate the same.
Gold bounces off lows near $3,630
Gold remaind under pressure on Thursday, although it now manages to regain some balance and rebound from earlier multi-day lows near the $3,630 zone per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s marked retracemenrt comes in response to further profit-taking, the continuation of the US Dollar’s post-Fed recovery, and the march north in US yields across the board.
Bitcoin eyes $120,000 following FOMC dovish stance
Bitcoin price trades in green above $117,000 on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Federal Reserve’s 25 bps interest rate cut and prospects of two more cuts this year lifted risk-on sentiment across markets.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
