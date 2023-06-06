Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides back closer to 1.2400 amid reviving USD demand

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling finds it difficult to attract bulls
GBP/USD has met renewed bearish pressure in the European morning and declined toward 1.2400 following a quiet Asian session. The negative shift seen in risk mood seems to be helping the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and the pair could continue to react to changes in risk perception in the absence of high-tier data releases.
On Monday, the USD struggled to build on Friday's gains after the ISM's Services PMI caused markets to lean toward a no change in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy rate in June. The headline Services PMI declined to 50.3 from 51.9 in April. More importantly, the Prices Paid Index of the survey fell to 56.2 from 59.6 to highlight a softening input inflation. Read more ...
GBP/USD slides back closer to 1.2400 amid reviving USD demand, downside seems limited
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 70 pips and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2455-1.2460 region, or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), on Tuesday. Spot prices turn lower for the third straight day and trade just above the 1.2400 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session.
The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets lends some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside for the USD seems elusive amid rising bets for an eventual pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy tightening cycle. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.241
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2454
|Daily SMA50
|1.2456
|Daily SMA100
|1.2303
|Daily SMA200
|1.1998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2327
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2569
