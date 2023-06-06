Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides back closer to 1.2400 amid reviving USD demand

The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets lends some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside for the USD seems elusive amid rising bets for an eventual pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy tightening cycle. Read more ...

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 70 pips and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2455-1.2460 region, or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), on Tuesday. Spot prices turn lower for the third straight day and trade just above the 1.2400 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session.

On Monday, the USD struggled to build on Friday's gains after the ISM's Services PMI caused markets to lean toward a no change in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy rate in June. The headline Services PMI declined to 50.3 from 51.9 in April. More importantly, the Prices Paid Index of the survey fell to 56.2 from 59.6 to highlight a softening input inflation. Read more ...

GBP/USD has met renewed bearish pressure in the European morning and declined toward 1.2400 following a quiet Asian session. The negative shift seen in risk mood seems to be helping the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and the pair could continue to react to changes in risk perception in the absence of high-tier data releases.

