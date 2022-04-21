The GBP/USD pair rallies in the short term as the Dollar Index seems determined to resume its correction. It’s traded at 1.3078 level at the time of writing below 1.3082 today’s high which represents an upside obstacle. Fundamentally, the US data and the Fed Chair Powell Speaks could be decisive today. The Unemployment Claims could drop from 185K to 177K in the last week, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected at 21.5 points below 27.4 in the previous reporting period. Worse than expected figures could weaken the greenback. Read more...

Although GBP/USD has been struggling to build on Wednesday's gains, the bullish bias stays intact in the near term with the pair holding above the key 1.3050 level . The next recovery target for the pound aligns at 1.3100. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback triggered a decisive rebound in GBP/USD on Wednesday. The dollar remains on the back foot early Thursday but the sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP suggests that the euro is the main beneficiary of the capital outflows out of the dollar. Read more...

The British pound fell short of testing the 1.3100 mark, which left it vulnerable to selling pressure; consequently, the GBP/USD prices declined to the daily low at 1.3022. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3043, down some 0.18%. European and US equities are trading with gains, while US Treasury yields rise. The greenback remains underpinned by the latter, as shown by the US Dollar Index , up some 0.22%, sitting at 100.571. Some central bank speaking is dominating newswires. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.