Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to plummet to the 1.2850 area

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound stays under bearish pressure despite upbeat UK data

The British pound has met fresh selling pressure early Friday and has slumped to its weakest level since November 2020 near 1.3050. Unless the pair manages to stage a rebound and hold above 1.3100, it is likely to extend its slide toward 1.3000 in the near term.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that the economy grew by 0.8% on a monthly basis in January, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. Additionally, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production expanded by 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, in the same period and both of these prints surpassed analysts' estimates. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD set to plummet to the 1.2850 area – ING

GBP/USD touched its lowest level since November at 1.3071 on Friday before staging a recovery toward 1.31. As markets are too aggressive pricing Bank of England’s (BoE) rate hikes, economists at ING expect cable to plunge towards the 1.2850 mark.

“Most of us think that the six BoE hikes priced by the market for this year are way too aggressive. But until the market is disabused of this notion – and this may not take place next week – GBP can probably hold onto its gains.” Read more...

GBP/USD to extend its slide towards 1.30 as resistance at 1.31 caps

GBP/USD has declined to the weakest level since November 2020 near 1.3050. The pair is likely to stay under bearish pressure as long as 1.3100 resistance holds, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“Unless the pair manages to stage a rebound and hold above 1.3100, it is likely to extend its slide toward 1.3000 in the near-term.”

“On the downside, 1.3000 (psychological level) aligns as the next bearish target but the pair needs to close a four-hour candle below 1.3050 (static level) before stretching lower.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3092
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3408
Daily SMA50 1.3495
Daily SMA100 1.346
Daily SMA200 1.3632
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3195
Previous Daily Low 1.3083
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.327

 

 

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 on improving mood

GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.3100

Gold comes under renewed bearish pressure, falls below $1,970

BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall

