Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises to 1.3440 as strong UK data offsets US weakness

GBP/USD rises to 1.3440 as strong UK data offsets US weakness
The GBP/USD advances during the North American session up by 0.39% following the release of economic data from the United States (US). Also, fears of the UK’s government being unable to meet its fiscal requirements eased on signs that the economy continued to fare well. The pair trades at 1.3442 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3332. Read More...
Pound Sterling recovers as 30-year UK gilt yields' rally hits pause
The Pound Sterling (GBP) finds some relief near an almost four-week low 1.3330 against the US Dollar (US Dollar) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair rebounds to near 1.3400 as the US Dollar retreats, following a temporary reversal in the selling momemtum of global bonds. Read More...
GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 1.3400 ahead of BoE’s Breeden speech
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to near 1.3390 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's ability to keep its finances under control. The Bank of England (BoE) Sarah Breeden is set to speak later on Wednesday. Read More...
